Several armed men entered the house of Afghan Defense Minister Bismilla Khan Mohammadi, next to which a car bombing occurred earlier, an eyewitness and a source in the Kabul police told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) Several armed men entered the house of Afghan Defense Minister Bismilla Khan Mohammadi, next to which a car bombing occurred earlier, an eyewitness and a source in the Kabul police told Sputnik

Earlier, an eyewitness said that sounds of shooting had been heard after an explosion near Mohammadi's house.