Several Arrested At Protests By Right, Left-Wing Groups At Oregon State Capitol - Police

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 03:50 PM

Several Arrested at Protests by Right, Left-Wing Groups at Oregon State Capitol - Police

Three people were arrested during separate demonstrations held by far-right supporters and anti-fascist activists at the State Capitol in the US city of Salem, on Sunday, the capital of the Oregon state, the Salem Police Department said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021)

The first demonstration � the Freedom Rally by the Proud Boys right-wing group � was announced in February on social media streams, while the second event, named Fascist Free 503, appeared soon after as a counter-protest to the Freedom Rally.

"The following [three] individuals were arrested and lodged at the Marion County Correctional Facility on charges related to criminal activity during today's event," the police said in a statement late on Sunday, adding that they were arrested over disorderly conduct, criminal trespass and unlawful pointing of a laser.

According to the police, soon after about 100 far-right activists dressed in black with ballistic vests and gas masks appeared at the capitol, carrying firearms and bats, among other things, the officers began to receive reports of individuals targeting moving vehicles in the area.

Due to the ongoing reports of criminal activity, Oregon State Police and Salem Police declared the Freedom Rally an unlawful gathering, calling on the participants to disperse. However, the dispersed crowd moved to the streets surrounding the capitol, further causing property damage and clashing with counter-protesters.

The police said they had launched criminal cases and would continue to investigate the incidents.

