Several Arrests Made At Unauthorized Women's March In Minsk - Police

Sat 19th September 2020 | 07:50 PM

Law enforcement officers in Minsk have detained participants of an unsanctioned women's march in the Belarusian capital on Saturday, Natallya Hanusevich, a spokeswoman for the police department of the Minsk City Executive Committee, told Sputnik

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) Law enforcement officers in Minsk have detained participants of an unsanctioned women's march in the Belarusian capital on Saturday, Natallya Hanusevich, a spokeswoman for the police department of the Minsk City Executive Committee, told Sputnik.

"Several people were detained for participating in an unauthorized mass event," Hanusevich remarked, adding that work is still ongoing to determine the exact number of people who have been detained.

Protesters at the women's march, which began earlier in the afternoon, were warned by law enforcement officers multiple times that they were participating in an unsanctioned event, Hanusevich stated.

Detainees have been moved to regional police stations for processing and investigation, the police spokeswoman added.

According to a Sputnik correspondent at the scene, participants of the women's march gathered earlier in the day at the Belarusian capital's Komarovsky Market. As of 15:20 local time [12:20 GMT], several hundred participants had gathered, many dressed in brightly-colored clothes.

Opposition protests have taken place regularly in Belarus following the August 9 presidential election, which saw incumbent Alexander Lukashenko win a sixth term in office by a landslide. Belarus's opposition has rejected the results of the vote.

