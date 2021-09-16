UrduPoint.com

Several Arrests Over German Synagogue Attack Threat: Source Close To Case

Sumaira FH 40 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 03:15 PM

Several arrests over German synagogue attack threat: source close to case

German police have arrested "several people" over a threat of an attack on a synagogue on the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, a source close to the case told AFP Thursday

Berlin, Sept 16 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :German police have arrested "several people" over a threat of an attack on a synagogue on the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, a source close to the case told AFP Thursday.

The arrests followed a huge police deployment late Wednesday at the synagogue in the western city of Hagen, which was forced to cancel an event over the threat.

Related Topics

Attack Police German Jew Event

Recent Stories

Buoyant Pakistan ready to host No.1 ranked New Zea ..

Buoyant Pakistan ready to host No.1 ranked New Zealand after 18 years

5 minutes ago
 Australia Interacts With Indo-Pacific Partners on ..

Australia Interacts With Indo-Pacific Partners on AUKUS, Invites Beijing to Dial ..

6 minutes ago
 Taliban Bans Women From Entering Ministry of Women ..

Taliban Bans Women From Entering Ministry of Women Affairs - Employee

6 minutes ago
 Vietnamese President Interested in Launching Sputn ..

Vietnamese President Interested in Launching Sputnik V Production - Kremlin

7 minutes ago
 Gulf Youth Sport Expo to bring together leading in ..

Gulf Youth Sport Expo to bring together leading industry experts for discussions ..

20 minutes ago
 OPEC daily basket price stands at $73.78 a barrel ..

OPEC daily basket price stands at $73.78 a barrel Wednesday

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.