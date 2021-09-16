Several arrests over German synagogue attack threat: source close to case

German police have arrested "several people" over a threat of an attack on a synagogue on the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, a source close to the case told AFP Thursday

The arrests followed a huge police deployment late Wednesday at the synagogue in the western city of Hagen, which was forced to cancel an event over the threat.