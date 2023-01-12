UrduPoint.com

Several Biden Aides Interviewed By Feds In Classified Records Review - Reports

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2023 | 11:21 PM

Several Biden Aides Interviewed By Feds in Classified Records Review - Reports

Several of President Joe Biden's aides from his vice presidency have been interviewed by US federal authorities in connection to the ongoing review of his mishandling of classified government documents, NBC reported on Thursday citing two people familiar with the matter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Several of President Joe Biden's aides from his vice presidency have been interviewed by US Federal authorities in connection to the ongoing review of his mishandling of classified government documents, NBC reported on Thursday citing two people familiar with the matter.

The report said those aides who were asked to be interviewed by federal authorities complied immediately.

The report said, according to a source, that the people who boxed up Biden's office at the end of his vice presidency were not aware there was anything in there that should not have left the White House.

One of Biden's former aides who was interviewed by federal authorities is Kathy Chung, who now serves as the deputy director of protocol for US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the report said.

Earlier on Thursday, US President Joe Biden confirmed that his lawyers found a "small number" of classified documents at his home and personal library in Wilmington, Delaware.

On Monday, US media reported that the President's personal attorneys discovered a first batch of documents, 10 classified documents pertaining to Ukraine, Iran and the United Kingdom at a Biden think-tank office, prompting a federal probe into the matter.

Related Topics

Ukraine Iran Lawyers White House Wilmington Austin United Kingdom Media From Government

Recent Stories

Stocks rise as US inflation falls

Stocks rise as US inflation falls

2 minutes ago
 'Disaster Risk Calendar' on cards for generating r ..

'Disaster Risk Calendar' on cards for generating region-specific emergency alert ..

4 minutes ago
 Ukraine Redeploys Part of Troops at Border With Be ..

Ukraine Redeploys Part of Troops at Border With Belarus - Ambassador to UK

4 minutes ago
 Strategies of Emirati Talent Competitiveness Counc ..

Strategies of Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council achieving exceptional resul ..

25 minutes ago
 Election Commission imposes ban on posting, transf ..

Election Commission imposes ban on posting, transfers in Rajanpur district

4 minutes ago
 Germany to provide Euro 28 million support to Paki ..

Germany to provide Euro 28 million support to Pakistan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.