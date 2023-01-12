Several Biden Aides Interviewed By Feds in Classified Records Review - Reports

Several of President Joe Biden's aides from his vice presidency have been interviewed by US federal authorities in connection to the ongoing review of his mishandling of classified government documents, NBC reported on Thursday citing two people familiar with the matter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Several of President Joe Biden's aides from his vice presidency have been interviewed by US Federal authorities in connection to the ongoing review of his mishandling of classified government documents, NBC reported on Thursday citing two people familiar with the matter.

The report said those aides who were asked to be interviewed by federal authorities complied immediately.

The report said, according to a source, that the people who boxed up Biden's office at the end of his vice presidency were not aware there was anything in there that should not have left the White House.

One of Biden's former aides who was interviewed by federal authorities is Kathy Chung, who now serves as the deputy director of protocol for US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the report said.

Earlier on Thursday, US President Joe Biden confirmed that his lawyers found a "small number" of classified documents at his home and personal library in Wilmington, Delaware.

On Monday, US media reported that the President's personal attorneys discovered a first batch of documents, 10 classified documents pertaining to Ukraine, Iran and the United Kingdom at a Biden think-tank office, prompting a federal probe into the matter.