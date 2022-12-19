UrduPoint.com

Several Blasts Heard In Ukraine's Capital - Kiev Mayor

Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Several Blasts Heard in Ukraine's Capital - Kiev Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) Several explosions were heard in the Shevchenkivskyi District of the Ukrainian capital on Monday morning, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"Several blasts rocked the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital. All services are working on the ground. More details later," Klitschko said on Telegram.

Earlier on Monday, air raid warnings were issued in Kiev, as well as the Ukrainian regions of Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk.

According to the Kiev regional authorities, critical infrastructure facilities were damaged in the region as a result of overnight strikes.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

About a third of Kiev residents are still without power and half of the people in the Ukrainian capital have no heating as a result of the latest Russian strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure, Klitschko said on Saturday.

