Several Blasts In Baghdad Kill 6 People, Injure 3 More - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 12:10 AM

Several Blasts in Baghdad Kill 6 People, Injure 3 More - Reports

  DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Several explosions hit on Tuesday the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, leaving six people dead and three more injured, national media reported.

"A number of explosions took place in various districts of Baghdad. A mined motorcycle exploded near the market in the northern district of Al-Shaab, one more explosion occurred near the market in the eastern district of Baldiyat," a source told the al-Sumaria broadcaster.

One more motorcycle reportedly went off in the southwestern part of the city.

"As a result of the explosions six people died and three more were injured," the source added.

The situation in Iraq has been highly unstable for several years due to activities of the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia), which seized huge terrorists in the country in 2014. Despite the fact that the occupied areas were retaken by the Iraqi government troops, the jihadists are staging regular attacks on the country's troops and civilians.

