Several Buildings Collapse in Syria After New Earthquakes - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Several buildings have collapsed in the cities of Al-Bab and Harim in northern Syria as a result of new earthquakes that hit the border region of Syria and Turkey earlier on Monday, the Al Arabiya broadcaster reports, citing sources.

Turkey's disaster management authority AFAD reported two earthquakes in Turkey's Hatay Province on Monday, three minutes apart, with magnitudes of 6.4 and 5.8. Interior Minister Suleiman Soylu said that three people were killed, and 213 others were hospitalized after the earthquakes. Hatay Province Governor Lutfu Savas said several people were under the rubble of houses that had collapsed.

According to the report, new earthquakes injured several people.