Several Buildings in Moscow Slightly Damaged in Drone Attack - Mayor Sobyanin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said several buildings in the Russian capital were slightly damaged this morning in a drone attack.

"Early this morning, several buildings were slightly damaged as a result of a drone attack," Sobyanin wrote on Telegram.

He said all emergencies services of the city are at the scene of incidents and added that as of now, no one was seriously injured.