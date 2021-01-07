Several Capitol Hill Rioters Charged Today, More to Come - Acting US Attorney General

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Several individuals that stormed the US Capitol building have been charged with crimes as of Thursday and more are expected in the coming days, acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said in a statement.

"Some participants in yesterday's violence will be charged today, and we will continue to methodically access evidence, charge crimes and make arrests in the coming days and weeks to ensure that those responsible are held accountable under the law," Rosen said in the statement.

On Wednesday, thousands of Trump supporters encircled the Capitol building to protest the verification of the Electoral College votes, some of which they claim are illegitimate. However, a large group of individuals entered the building and reached the Senate chamber where they engaged with Capitol police.