UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Several Capitol Hill Rioters Charged Today, More To Come - Acting US Attorney General

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 11:17 PM

Several Capitol Hill Rioters Charged Today, More to Come - Acting US Attorney General

Several individuals that stormed the US Capitol building have been charged with crimes as of Thursday and more are expected in the coming days, acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said in a statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Several individuals that stormed the US Capitol building have been charged with crimes as of Thursday and more are expected in the coming days, acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said in a statement.

"Some participants in yesterday's violence will be charged today, and we will continue to methodically access evidence, charge crimes and make arrests in the coming days and weeks to ensure that those responsible are held accountable under the law," Rosen said in the statement.

On Wednesday, thousands of Trump supporters encircled the Capitol building to protest the verification of the Electoral College votes, some of which they claim are illegitimate. However, a large group of individuals entered the building and reached the Senate chamber where they engaged with Capitol police.

Related Topics

Senate Protest Police Trump Chamber

Recent Stories

France Ready to Tighten Coronavirus Curbs - Prime ..

29 seconds ago

Washington Police Arrested 68 Involved in US Capit ..

30 seconds ago

Skripal's 93-Year-Old Mother Dies in Russia's Yaro ..

32 seconds ago

61,396 vaccinated against COVID-19 in last 24 hrs ..

48 minutes ago

German Senior Lawmaker Puzzled by Greens' Oppositi ..

24 minutes ago

UK Ambassador to Ukraine Dismisses Reports About S ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.