Several Capitol Hill Rioters To Be Charged Today, More To Come- Acting US Attorney General

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 12:42 AM

Several individuals that stormed the US Capitol building will be charged with crimes on Thursday and more are expected to be charged in the coming days, acting US Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said in a statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Several individuals that stormed the US Capitol building will be charged with crimes on Thursday and more are expected to be charged in the coming days, acting US Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said in a statement.

"Some participants in yesterday's violence will be charged today, and we will continue to methodically access evidence, charge crimes and make arrests in the coming days and weeks to ensure that those responsible are held accountable under the law," Rosen said in the statement on Thursday.

On Wednesday, thousands of Trump supporters encircled the Capitol building to protest the verification of the Electoral College votes, some of which they claim are illegitimate.

However, a large group of individuals entered the building and reached the Senate chamber where they engaged with Capitol police.

Rosen said Federal prosecutors have been working with federal and local authorities to gather evidence, identify perpetrators and charge them if federal crimes where warranted.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said the agency has deployed its full investigative resources to prosecute the individuals who were engaged in criminal activity on Wednesday.

