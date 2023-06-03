UrduPoint.com

Several Central Asian States To Join Anti-IS Coalition Meeting In Riyadh - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Several Central Asian States to Join Anti-IS Coalition Meeting in Riyadh - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) Delegations from several non-member Central Asian states will attend the annual meeting of the US-led global coalition against the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, ISIS, banned in Russia) in Riyadh next week, US Deputy Special Envoy to the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS Ian McCary said on Friday.

"We are pleased to note that several Central Asian nations that aren't members of the coalition will be sending representatives to the ministerial, to join Secretary Blinken and our team in those discussions" McCary told reporters.

Senior officials from nearly all the 85 member states will be present at the meeting, McCary said, adding that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken would be welcoming a new country into the Global Coalition.

McCary noted that over 30 foreign ministers would attend the meeting, which will be jointly chaired by Blinken and his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, something he described as a testament to the international community's commitment and determination to destroy IS.

This year's meeting will notably focus on the challenges posed by IS and other terrorist groups in Africa, McCary said, where several groups have adopted their extremist ideology and are increasingly terrorizing the populations.

Other topics on the agenda will include talks on Afghanistan and growing cooperation with Central Asian states to address the mounting challenges posed by IS in the region after the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) took over the country.

McCary stated that the coalition's mission in Syria and Iraq has changed in nature since the end of the military campaign and is now focusing on humanitarian challenges in the region.

Related Topics

Taliban Africa Terrorist Afghanistan United Nations Syria Russia ISIS Iraq Riyadh Saudi Saud All From Asia

Recent Stories

EDB enhances partnership with ADDED’s Industrial ..

EDB enhances partnership with ADDED’s Industrial Development Bureau at &#039;M ..

2 minutes ago
 Incoming UN General Assembly President to prioriti ..

Incoming UN General Assembly President to prioritise ‘Peace, Prosperity, Progr ..

1 hour ago
 UAE wins bid to host World Conservation Congress o ..

UAE wins bid to host World Conservation Congress of International Union for Cons ..

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets South African Minister of ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets South African Minister of International Relations on si ..

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Iranian Foreign Minister ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Iranian Foreign Minister on sidelines of ‘Friends of ..

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Indian counterpart on sid ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Indian counterpart on sidelines of &#039;Friends of BRI ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.