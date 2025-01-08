Open Menu

Several Cities In Saudi Arabia Hit By Unprecedented Torrential Rains, Severe Floods

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Several cities in Saudi Arabia hit by unprecedented torrential rains, severe floods

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Saudi Arabia is experiencing unprecedented torrential rains and severe floods that swept across streets and neighborhoods in several cities across the kingdom, as the weather depression is expected to continue for days.

On Tuesday, the National Center for Meteorology issued warning alerts with different levels across the kingdom, including the high red alert in Mecca and Madinah holy cities in western Saudi Arabia, as well as in areas of the eastern region.

The capital Riyadh, central Saudi Arabia, and the southwestern provinces of Aseer and Jazan were alerted by a lesser orange level of severity, but still urged people to remain vigilant amid anticipated rainfall.

The kingdom's rescue authorities, including the Red Crescent Authority, heightened their readiness in response to the heavy rain warnings.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the Red Crescent confirmed full operational readiness for its rescue teams to ensure uninterrupted ambulance service and rapid interventions.

The Saudi authorities also warned citizens to remain cautious and follow safety guidance especially in the areas that were warned by the high level alerts.

The Civil Defense service urged people to stay away from valleys, lowland areas, and areas where rainfall waters could gather.

Videos on social media accounts documented the extent of the flooding with water levels rising and sweeping cars off roads, as well as buildings being submerged due to the heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

Related Topics

Weather Water Mecca Social Media Riyadh Saudi Orange Alert Saudi Arabia From Rains Depression

Recent Stories

Extension period for October, November contributio ..

Extension period for October, November contributions ends: GPSSA

10 minutes ago
 Praise of Urvashi Rautela can cost me divorce: Bal ..

Praise of Urvashi Rautela can cost me divorce: Balakrishna

27 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed visits inaugural Al Ain Dates Fest ..

Hazza bin Zayed visits inaugural Al Ain Dates Festival

40 minutes ago
 ADNOC L&S completes acquisition of 80% stake in Na ..

ADNOC L&S completes acquisition of 80% stake in Navig8 worth $1.04 billion

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long official ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long official visit

1 hour ago
 ADNOC L&S issues Hybrid Capital Instrument to fina ..

ADNOC L&S issues Hybrid Capital Instrument to finance transformational growth

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro organises 3 international ..

Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro organises 3 international championships in January

2 hours ago
 Wildfire in Los Angeles forces 30,000 to evacuate

Wildfire in Los Angeles forces 30,000 to evacuate

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2025

4 hours ago
 UN seeks additional $371.4 million for Lebanon

UN seeks additional $371.4 million for Lebanon

12 hours ago
 Egypt welcomes 15.7 million tourists in 2024

Egypt welcomes 15.7 million tourists in 2024

14 hours ago

More Stories From World