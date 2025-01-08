Several Cities In Saudi Arabia Hit By Unprecedented Torrential Rains, Severe Floods
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Saudi Arabia is experiencing unprecedented torrential rains and severe floods that swept across streets and neighborhoods in several cities across the kingdom, as the weather depression is expected to continue for days.
On Tuesday, the National Center for Meteorology issued warning alerts with different levels across the kingdom, including the high red alert in Mecca and Madinah holy cities in western Saudi Arabia, as well as in areas of the eastern region.
The capital Riyadh, central Saudi Arabia, and the southwestern provinces of Aseer and Jazan were alerted by a lesser orange level of severity, but still urged people to remain vigilant amid anticipated rainfall.
The kingdom's rescue authorities, including the Red Crescent Authority, heightened their readiness in response to the heavy rain warnings.
According to the Saudi Press Agency, the Red Crescent confirmed full operational readiness for its rescue teams to ensure uninterrupted ambulance service and rapid interventions.
The Saudi authorities also warned citizens to remain cautious and follow safety guidance especially in the areas that were warned by the high level alerts.
The Civil Defense service urged people to stay away from valleys, lowland areas, and areas where rainfall waters could gather.
Videos on social media accounts documented the extent of the flooding with water levels rising and sweeping cars off roads, as well as buildings being submerged due to the heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.
