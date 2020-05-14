UrduPoint.com
Several Civilians Killed As Motorcycle Bomb Goes Off In Syria's Hasakah Province - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 04:41 PM

Several Civilians Killed As Motorcycle Bomb Goes Off in Syria's Hasakah Province - Reports

A number of civilians were killed and others were injured after a bomb trapped in a motorcycle exploded in suburbs of Ras al-Ayn town of Syria's northeastern Hasakah province, the media reported on Thursday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) A number of civilians were killed and others were injured after a bomb trapped in a motorcycle exploded in suburbs of Ras al-Ayn town of Syria's northeastern Hasakah province, the media reported on Thursday.

According to the state-run SANA news agency, the incident took place on Thursday noon in Shalah village, which is under the Turkish control.

Turkish troops, in cooperation with Syrian opposition groups loyal to Ankara, have participated in a number of military operations in Syria in recent years, mostly against Kurdish militants, such as the Olive Branch and the Euphrates Shield. Damascus has condemned the Turkish military operations, saying they violate Syrian sovereignty.

