Several Coastal Houses In Northern Norway Swept Into Sea By Landslide - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 11:06 PM

Several Coastal Houses in Northern Norway Swept Into Sea by Landslide - Reports

A landslide has taken several coastal cottages into the sea in northern Norway, the Altaposten newspaper has reported

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) A landslide has taken several coastal cottages into the sea in northern Norway, the Altaposten newspaper has reported.

The landfall occurred on Wednesday in the Alta municipality of the northern province of Finnmark.

According to the news outlet, it was about 2,132 feet wide and 524 feet deep.

As a result, eight buildings have been swept into the sea. The video footage, obtained by the newspaper, shows a large piece of land going underwater.

There are currently no reported casualties.

The municipality has created a response center, and the police have banned movement via local roads. Specialists are working to determine the cause behind the incident.

