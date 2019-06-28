Several Countries Faced Criticism at BRICS Summit for Protectionist Policies - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a number of countries were confronted about their protectionist policies during the summit of BRICS, a group of five emerging economies, that was held on Friday on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Japan

"There was criticism of some countries' activities, which are of a unilateral, protectionist nature," Peskov told reporters.

The meeting between Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa involved discussions about a number of issues, including the crisis in Venezuela, global energy security and ways to combat terrorism. The group also called for reforming the World Trade Organization.

The leaders of the G20 have gathered in Osaka for a two-day summit on Friday to discuss a wide variety of issues, including global security, trade relations and the threat of global terrorism.