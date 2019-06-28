UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Several Countries Faced Criticism At BRICS Summit For Protectionist Policies - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 09:07 PM

Several Countries Faced Criticism at BRICS Summit for Protectionist Policies - Kremlin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a number of countries were confronted about their protectionist policies during the summit of BRICS, a group of five emerging economies, that was held on Friday on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Japan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a number of countries were confronted about their protectionist policies during the summit of BRICS, a group of five emerging economies, that was held on Friday on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Japan.

"There was criticism of some countries' activities, which are of a unilateral, protectionist nature," Peskov told reporters.

The meeting between Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa involved discussions about a number of issues, including the crisis in Venezuela, global energy security and ways to combat terrorism. The group also called for reforming the World Trade Organization.

The leaders of the G20 have gathered in Osaka for a two-day summit on Friday to discuss a wide variety of issues, including global security, trade relations and the threat of global terrorism.

Related Topics

India World Russia China Osaka Brazil Japan South Africa Venezuela

Recent Stories

Punjab nurses directed to observe strict complianc ..

35 seconds ago

Pakistan supports Afghan led & afghan owned peace ..

36 seconds ago

Putin Invites Macron to Visit Russia in 2020 for C ..

38 seconds ago

Russia's Oil Output Cut Under OPEC+ Deal in June t ..

40 seconds ago

Kremlin Reveals Why Putin Seen With Travel Mug at ..

6 minutes ago

Sports Board Punjabto organize summer hockey camp

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.