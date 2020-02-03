Several Cruise Ship Passengers Unwell After Arrival From Hong Kong to Japan - Reports

UrduPoint.com
Mon 03rd February 2020 | 08:57 PM

Several passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship have complained about feeling unwell after arriving to Japan's Yokohama from Hong Kong on Monday, media reported

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Several passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship have complained about feeling unwell after arriving to Japan's Yokohama from Hong Kong on Monday, media reported.

On Saturday, Hong Kong health authorities confirmed a new coronavirus case after testing an 80-year-old man who had arrived in Japan from China on January 17. He boarded the cruise ship in Yokohama on January 20 and disembarked in Hong Kong five days later.

According to Japan's NHK broadcaster, doctors are expected to check all Diamond Princess passengers, while those who reported feeling sick have been isolated in separate cabins.

Japan's chief cabinet secretary, Yoshihide Suga, said that the authorities had not ruled out putting the entire ship, which can carry up to 2,700 people, under quarantine in order to prevent the virus from further spreading.

To date, 20 cases of new coronavirus have been detected in Japan.

The virus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. The virus has so far killed 362 people and infected over 17,000 others.

