ZHUKOVSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport has received several purchase requests for the advanced MiG-35 fighter jet, the head of the Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation said Wednesday.

"The MiG-35 is a hot topic considering a tender has been placed for the sale of 110 fighters to India. Several more applications have already been received and Rosoboronexport is conducting substantial talks," Dmitry Shugaev told reporters at the MAKS 2019 air show near Moscow.