Several Dead And Injured In Attack On German Festival: Media
Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2024 | 09:20 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Several people were killed and injured in an attack at a festival in the western German city of Solingen on Friday, local media reported.
At least three people were killed and several injured when a man attacked them with a knife, the Bild daily reported, adding that the attacker had fled the scene.
Police were not immediately able to comment when contacted by AFP.
Police were at the scene with helicopters and emergency vehicles and have asked the public to avoid the area, according to the ZDF broadcaster.
The Solinger Tageblatt newspaper reported three dead, three very seriously injured, three seriously injured and one other injured person, citing sources at the scene.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024
Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland
Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)
GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child
IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..
Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case
Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight
Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024
More Stories From World
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table3 hours ago
-
Football: English Championship results3 hours ago
-
Football: English Championship table3 hours ago
-
Rodgers questions Celtic's transfer policy after sinking St Mirren4 hours ago
-
Mad Max: Is Verstappen's dominance under threat?4 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results4 hours ago
-
At least 15 civilians killed in northern Mali drone strikes: local sources4 hours ago
-
Madueke nets treble as rampant Chelsea hit Wolves for six4 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League results4 hours ago
-
Brilliant Norris stuns Verstappen to win Dutch Grand Prix4 hours ago
-
Brilliant Norris stuns Verstappen to win Dutch Grand Prix4 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League table4 hours ago