Several Dead And Injured In Attack On German Festival: Media

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2024 | 09:20 AM

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Several people were killed and injured in an attack at a festival in the western German city of Solingen on Friday, local media reported.

At least three people were killed and several injured when a man attacked them with a knife, the Bild daily reported, adding that the attacker had fled the scene.

Police were not immediately able to comment when contacted by AFP.

Police were at the scene with helicopters and emergency vehicles and have asked the public to avoid the area, according to the ZDF broadcaster.

The Solinger Tageblatt newspaper reported three dead, three very seriously injured, three seriously injured and one other injured person, citing sources at the scene.

