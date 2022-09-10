Several Dead in Train Crash in Central Croatia - Civil Protection Authority

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) Several people died and many others were injured when a passenger and a freight train collided in central Croatia, the country's Civil Protection Directorate said.

The accident occurred on Friday, at around 21:30 local time (19:30 GMT), near the town of Novska, in Sisak-Moslavina County.

The Sisak interior ministry branch reported that a passenger train crashed into a freight train about 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) from Novska.

"According to preliminary information, there are several dead and many injured. A rescue operation is underway," Croatia's Civil Protection Directorate said on social media.

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic has arrived at the scene of the accident with several ministers.