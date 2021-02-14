Several Deaths From Ebola Reported in Guinea, Health Minister Says Awaiting Final Analysis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) At least three people have died from Ebola in Guinea, for the first time since 2016, Health Minister Col.Remy Lamah said.

"At the moment, there are three patients who are hospitalized at the CTEPI [Treatment Center for Epidemics with Infectious Potential] of Nzerekore [Guinea's second-largest city], there have already been three cases of death," Lamah told Africa Guinee on Saturday.

According to the health minister, the patients all come from the Goueke sub-prefecture, located about 45 kilometers (28 miles) from Nzerekore.

Lamah said that further analysis needs to be completed in Conakry, Guinea's capital, in order to confirm the Ebola cases.

Africa Times reported on Saturday that there have been four deaths from Ebola in Guinea. Meanwhile, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reported two suspected cases of Ebola in the country.

"@WHO has been informed of two suspected cases of Ebola in Guinea-Conakry. Confirmatory testing underway. @WHOAFRO and WHO country office supporting readiness and response efforts," Ghebreyesus wrote on Twitter.

Earlier this week, the WHO sent a rapid response team to the Democratic Republic of Congo to assist the authorities in fighting Ebola, as a new case of the virus was reported there.