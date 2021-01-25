Several Detentions Made After Unauthorized Demonstration in Brussels - Police

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Belgian police have detained several people after an unauthorized rally held on Sunday in Brussels.

"The manifestation was held peacefully," police spokesperson Ilse Van de Keere said as quoted by Le Soir daily on Sunday, adding that nonetheless, some groups of people tried to march to the city center after the demonstration ended.

According to the police spokesperson, law enforcement officers intervened and "several detentions" were made.

About 100 people reportedly participated in the Sunday demonstration, organized to draw attention to some incidents involving police.