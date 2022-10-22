UrduPoint.com

Several Districts In Kiev, Surrounding Region Completely Without Electricity - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) Several districts in Kiev and the Kiev Region have been left without electricity due to shelling, Ukrainian news website Strana.ua said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said that Russian strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure affected at least half of the country's thermal energy generation capacity.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure used by the military have been carried out throughout the country since last week in response to the crimes committed by Kiev against Russian civilian infrastructure, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Residents of several Ukrainian regions were asked to save electricity and minimize consumption during peak hours.

