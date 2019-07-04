UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 07:20 AM

Several Districts in Venezuela's Caracas Facing Blackout

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Several districts in Venezuela's capital of Caracas have been swept by a blackout.

"An accident disrupted electricity supply in Baruta [district]. The residents report that the electricity supply is stable only in Chula Vista, Colinas de Bello Monte and Cumbres de Curumo," Darwin Gonsales, the head of Caracas' Baruta neighborhood, wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

Gonsales added that all the existing algorithms for tackling such emergencies had been activated.

The Nacional newspaper reported that the disruptions in electricity supply had been occurring for the third day in a row.

In March, Venezuela faced two major blackouts, one of which was the largest in the country's history with at least 21 out of Venezuela's 23 regions having no power for several days.

The Venezuelan authorities then blamed the blackouts on attacks by the United States, while Washington claimed they had been caused by the poor condition of Venezuela's power grid.

