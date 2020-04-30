UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 52 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 02:57 PM

Several Dozen Decomposing Bodies Found in Trucks Outside New York Funeral Home - Reports

Police have found dozens of decomposing bodies in unrefrigerated trucks outside a funeral home in Brooklyn after neighbors reported a foul odor around the facility, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Police have found dozens of decomposing bodies in unrefrigerated trucks outside a funeral home in Brooklyn after neighbors reported a foul odor around the facility, media reported.

According to the New York Times, citing a law enforcement official, a U-Haul truck and a tractor-trailer were parked outside the Andrew T. Cleckley Funeral Home on Utica Avenue. The funeral home had been storing bodies in the trucks after its freezer stopped operating properly, the official said.

After police arrived at the scene, the State Health Department was asked to determine whether the funeral home was appropriately handling the remains, the newspaper added.

The newspaper also reported that it was still unclear how many of the people whose bodies were found had died from the coronavirus disease.

Given the growing number of coronavirus-related fatalities, some funeral homes have to use refrigerated trailers to cope with the situation, as they are unable to cremate or bury people quickly. So far, the pandemic has killed over 18,000 people in New York City.

