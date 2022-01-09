UrduPoint.com

Several Dozen People Rallying In Kiev Against 'Surrender' Of Ukraine At Russia-US Talks

Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Several Dozen People Rallying in Kiev Against 'Surrender' of Ukraine at Russia-US Talks

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) Several dozen people held a rally in Kiev on Sunday, appealing to world leaders to prevent the "surrender" of Ukraine at the negotiations between Russia and the United States, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

"Russia wants to force Ukraine to surrender on January 10th. We went out to appeal to world leaders to say no to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin. Compromises will only lead to more wars and more casualties," a rally participant told Sputnik.

Earlier on Sunday, several dozen people with the flags of the public organization "Free People," as well as the national flags of Ukraine, gathered on Mykhailivska Square near the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Protesters did not have any political symbols.

Western countries are accusing Russia of allegedly deploying troops near the Ukrainian border in preparation for "aggressive action." Moscow has repeatedly denied these accusations.

Security negotiations between Moscow and Washington are scheduled for January 10, followed by a Russia-NATO Council meeting to discuss the issue on January 12, and the summit of Russia and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) the following day.

