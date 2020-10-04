Several Dozen Protesters Detained at Opposition Rally in Minsk - Interior Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2020) Several dozen protesters have been detained at an unsanctioned opposition rally in the Belarusian capital Minsk on Sunday, a representative from the country's Interior Ministry told Sputnik.

"Several dozen people have been detained," the ministry representative said.

Unsanctioned opposition rallies have been held across Belarus on Sunday, the latest in a series of protests that have been staged regularly on weekends since the country's August 9 presidential election, which saw incumbent Alexander Lukashenko win by a landslide.