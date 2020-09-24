Several Dozens Detained at Protest Rallies in Minsk - Internal Affairs Directorate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Several dozen people were detained at protest rallies in Minsk, the city's main internal affairs directorate said in a statement.

Opponents of current Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, who are not satisfied with the inauguration of the president for a sixth term, were holding protests in the Belarusian capital on Wednesday.

"Several dozen people were detained at protests in Minsk," the directorate said.