Several Dozens Detained At Protest Rallies In Minsk - Internal Affairs Directorate

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 02:30 AM

Several Dozens Detained at Protest Rallies in Minsk - Internal Affairs Directorate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Several dozen people were detained at protest rallies in Minsk, the city's main internal affairs directorate said in a statement.

Opponents of current Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, who are not satisfied with the inauguration of the president for a sixth term, were holding protests in the Belarusian capital on Wednesday.

"Several dozen people were detained at protests in Minsk," the directorate said.

