Several Dozens Of People Die As Result Of Rock Slide At Gold Mine In DR Congo - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 07:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) Several dozens of people have died in the South Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) as a result of a rock slide at a gold mine, local media reported.

According to the 7sur7 media outlet, the incident took place on Friday in the town of Kamituga.

Local authorities reportedly said that the rock slide had hit three mine shafts after heavy rains. One of the rescued people said that there were more than 50 people in the collapsed mine shafts.

The search and rescue operation is underway.

