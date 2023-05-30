Several Drones Shot Down Near Moscow - Moscow Region Governor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorovyov said several drones have been shot down near the Russian capital.

"This morning, residents of some districts of the Moscow Region could hear the sounds of explosions - this is the work of our air defenses. Several drones were shot down on approach to Moscow," the governor wrote on Telegram.

Vorobyov asked residents to remain calm and said all emergency services are working.