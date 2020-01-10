(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A number of embassies in Canberra were shut due to devastating fires across Australia, with the state authorities issuing an alert on Friday that hot and windy weather was likely to increase smoke levels over the weekend, media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) A number of embassies in Canberra were shut due to devastating fires across Australia, with the state authorities issuing an alert on Friday that hot and windy weather was likely to increase smoke levels over the weekend, media reported on Friday.

Among diplomatic missions that announced their decision to temporarily suspend their work, were Hungarian, Irish and Italian embassies, the Financial Times reported.

The Estonian office moved from the capital to Sydney. Israel warned that its diplomatic services might also be delayed.

The bushfires, which have been ravaging across Australia since September 2019 and have recently intensified, have reportedly claimed over 25 lives, destroying almost 2,000 houses and killing thousands of animals. The authorities have mobilized the navy and aircraft to extinguish the fires and are evacuating the population from the southeastern coast of the country.