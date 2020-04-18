Several Employees of United Aircraft Corporation Diagnosed With COVID-19 - Press Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) Several employees of Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the corporation's press service said.

"Several employees of companies of the UAC group have been really diagnosed with COVID-19. The cases have been registered in Moscow. Employees of Moscow enterprises and the design bureau of the UAC group are working mostly remotely during the period of restrictions [imposed over the pandemic]," the corporation said in a statement.

Those UAC employees, who had contact with the infected colleagues, have been already quarantined, according to the press service.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 2.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 148,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Russia has confirmed 32,008 COVID-19 cases so far, with 2,590 people having recovered and 273 fatalities.