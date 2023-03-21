UrduPoint.com

Several EU Members Call For 11th Sanctions Package Against Russia Targeting Rosatom

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2023 | 07:09 PM

Several EU Members Call for 11th Sanctions Package Against Russia Targeting Rosatom

Several EU members, including Estonia, Lithuania and Finland, called for the 11th sanctions package against Russia, which will also target its state nuclear corporation Rosatom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Several EU members, including Estonia, Lithuania and Finland, called for the 11th sanctions package against Russia, which will also target its state nuclear corporation Rosatom.

"We need also to start to prepare the 11th package of sanctions, which should include also measures against circumvention of sanctions and I would prefer also to use mechanism of secondary sanctions against those who breach intentionally the sanction regime," Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said on Monday at the EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels.

His Finnish counterpart, Pekka Haavisto said the sanctions list should also include relatives of Russian VIPs.

"Rosatom has to be sanctioned. So, we made a new proposal to the colleagues. We call it an 'onion approach,' it has a lot of layers to choose from, we can peel those that we don't have a possibility to agree upon, but still there are things that we can sanction when it comes to Rosatom," Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said.

He also said that these measures can affect Rosatom's board members and prevent signing new contracts.

In late February, the EU introduced its 10th sanctions package against Russia, however, it did not include any direct restrictions against Rosatom. Earlier in the month, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that Budapest would not support any sanctions that would limit its nuclear cooperation with Russia, adding that Rosatom was one of the world's leading nuclear energy companies and sanctions against it could threaten global nuclear security. France and Bulgaria are also reportedly blocking the introduction of restrictive measures against the Russian nuclear giant.

Related Topics

World Russia Nuclear France Brussels Budapest Estonia Bulgaria Finland Lithuania February From

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz inaugurates Teleschool Pakistan Mobile ..

PM Shehbaz inaugurates Teleschool Pakistan Mobile App

11 minutes ago
 Afghanistan recall Nabi for T20I series against Pa ..

Afghanistan recall Nabi for T20I series against Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 World Water Day to observe on Wednesday

World Water Day to observe on Wednesday

5 minutes ago
 FIA arrested shopkeeper over selling pirated books ..

FIA arrested shopkeeper over selling pirated books in Mingora

5 minutes ago
 All are set to observe Pakistan Day across norther ..

All are set to observe Pakistan Day across northern Sindh

5 minutes ago
 Security arrangements for Pakistan Day ensured: SS ..

Security arrangements for Pakistan Day ensured: SSP Sukkur

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.