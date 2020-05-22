Several EU Nations Express Regret Over US Decision to Withdraw From Open Skies Treaty

France, Germany, Belgium, Spain, Finland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic and Sweden regret the United States' decision to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty, the countries' foreign ministries said on Friday in a joint communique

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) France, Germany, Belgium, Spain, Finland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic and Sweden regret the United States' decision to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty, the countries' foreign ministries said on Friday in a joint communique.

"We regret the US government's statement about the intention to leave the Open Skies Treaty, although we share its concern over the Russian Federation's implementation of provisions of the treaty," the communique, distributed by the French Foreign Ministry, read.

The communique also reaffirmed commitment to the Open Skies Treaty.