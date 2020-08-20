UrduPoint.com
Several EU States Believe OSCE Should Get Involved In Solving Belarusian Crisis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 01:50 AM

Several EU States Believe OSCE Should Get Involved in Solving Belarusian Crisis

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Albania, Poland, Slovakia and Sweden believe that the involvement of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) can help Belarus find a political solution to the crisis amid post-election protests, according to Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz's discussions on the matter with his counterparts from these countries on Wednesday.

Czaputowicz has discussed the OSCE's possible involvement in the Belarusian peace process with Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde, the Polish Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

"The ministers have agreed that the OSCE has the necessary competencies to help Belarus solve this complicated situation," the press release read.

Czaputowicz has also had a phone talk on the matter with Slovakian Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok, according to the ministry.

"The ministers have discussed the opportunities for supporting the resolution of the crisis in Belarus and have expressed support for Albania's initiative to involve the OSCE in providing such support," the ministry said.

On Monday, the OSCE current chairman, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, has offered mediation services to the parties of the Belarusian political crisis.

Mass protests erupted in Belarus on August 9 following a presidential election that saw the incumbent president reelected for a sixth consecutive term. Although the electoral authorities have claimed that Alexander Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition insists on that his key contender, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election.

Police cracked down on protesters during the first several days of the unrest, but have since halted the excessive use of force. More than 6,700 people were detained during the initial phase of the protest. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, three people died and several hundred others sustained injuries during that period, including more than 120 security officers.

