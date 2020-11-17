UrduPoint.com
Several EU States Suggest Additional Sanctions On Belarusian People, Entities - Source

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

Several EU States Suggest Additional Sanctions on Belarusian People, Entities - Source

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Some EU member states suggest imposing additional sanctions against Belarusian individuals and entities, a source told reporters in Brussels.

According to the EU source, the bloc was open to considering more sanctions, after adopting a new package 10 days earlier, and believed that it needed to maintain the pressure on Minsk.

