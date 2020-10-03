Several Explosions Heard in Nagorno-Karabakh Capital of Stepanakert

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

STEPANAKERT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) Several explosions have been heard in Stepanakert, the capital of the unrecognized republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene on Saturday.

It is yet unclear which facilities have been targeted.

According to the foreign ministry of the breakaway region, "Azerbaijani forces are shelling Stepanakert."