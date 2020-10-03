UrduPoint.com
Several Explosions Heard In Nagorno-Karabakh Capital Of Stepanakert

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 10:04 PM

Several Explosions Heard in Nagorno-Karabakh Capital of Stepanakert

Several explosions have been heard in Stepanakert, the capital of the unrecognized republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene on Saturday

STEPANAKERT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) Several explosions have been heard in Stepanakert, the capital of the unrecognized republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene on Saturday.

It is yet unclear which facilities have been targeted.

According to the foreign ministry of the breakaway region, "Azerbaijani forces are shelling Stepanakert."

More Stories From World

