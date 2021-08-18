UrduPoint.com

'Several Fatalities' As US Plane Flew From Kabul With Afghans Clinging To Side - Pentagon

'Several Fatalities' as US Plane Flew From Kabul With Afghans Clinging to Side - Pentagon

The US Defense Department is aware of several fatalities after a US military transport aircraft departed Kabul international airport with Afghan civilians clinging to its side, spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) The US Defense Department is aware of several fatalities after a US military transport aircraft departed Kabul international airport with Afghan civilians clinging to its side, spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"Clearly, we know just by visual evidence and by the Air Force's statement that there were at least several fatalities involved in that, but I don't want to get ahead of the Air Force's review in terms of hard numbers of what the total toll was," Kirby told reporters in an off-camera briefing.

