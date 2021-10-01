Several Former German Soldiers, Reservists Suspected of Planing to Kill Migrants - Reports

The prosecutor's office of the German city of Luneburg has been investigating a group of former paratroopers and reservists of the German armed forces suspected of planning to kill migrants, German media reported Friday

The suspects are members of a military-sports group from the Federal state of Lower Saxony, according to Der Spiegel magazine. The group leader was a reserve officer, Lieutenant Colonel Jens G., who also maintained contacts with an employee of the German defense ministry, the report said.

Investigations are going on against a total of nine people between the ages of 37 and 53 on charges of joining or leading an armed group, the magazine said. A prosecutor's office spokesperson said the investigation believes a "xenophobic motivation" to be behind the suspects' actions, as cited in the report.

In early September, the police reportedly carried out searches in Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin, in which "weapons, ammunition and materials" were seized, testifying to the right-wing extremist views of the reservists.