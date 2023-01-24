Several French Private Military Companies Currently Operate in Eurasian Space - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

MBABANE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Moscow believes that Paris actively intervenes in the affairs of other states, saying that the actions of Russian private military company are behind the withdrawal of French troops from Burkina Faso, while several French private military companies operate in the Eurasian space, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron said he is waiting for clarifications from the Burkina Faso leadership following reports that authorities in the West African country have ordered French troops to leave Burkina Faso within one month.

"In this vast Eurasian area, according to my information, several quite numerous French private military companies are operating," Lavrov said.

Russian private military company Wagner Group is engaged in counter terrorism operations in a number of African countries, the Russian government has said it has nothing to do with the company's operations.