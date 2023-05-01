UrduPoint.com

Several German Diplomats Expelled By Moscow Depart From Russia - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2023 | 11:34 PM

Several German Diplomats Expelled by Moscow Depart From Russia - Reports

Several employees of Germany's diplomatic missions in Russia left the country on Monday, following Moscow's announcement about the expulsion of German diplomats in a tit-for-tat response to Berlin, media reported, citing the German Foreign Ministry

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) Several employees of Germany's diplomatic missions in Russia left the country on Monday, following Moscow's announcement about the expulsion of German diplomats in a tit-for-tat response to Berlin, media reported, citing the German Foreign Ministry.

On April 22, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Berlin decided to initiate a new wave of expulsions of employees of Russian diplomatic missions in the country. The Russian ministry also announced reciprocal measures, expelling German diplomats from Russia.

Several German diplomats left Russia on Monday, Germany's Stern magazine reported.

Expelled individuals had been working "in accordance with their diplomatic status," according to the German Foreign Ministry.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik in April that more than 20 German diplomats were expelled from Russia. According to Sputnik data, the number of Russian diplomats expelled from Berlin is over 20.

The German government said last month that it had decided to expel Russian diplomats in order to reduce the number of Russian intelligence officers allegedly working in the country in violation of their official diplomatic status.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia German Germany Berlin April Media From Government

Recent Stories

ADNOC Pro League champion to get AED45 mn: UAEFA S ..

ADNOC Pro League champion to get AED45 mn: UAEFA SVP

17 minutes ago
 Guterres Speaks to Sudan's Warring Generals - Spok ..

Guterres Speaks to Sudan's Warring Generals - Spokesman

15 minutes ago
 US Company Produces Satellite Images of Chinese Mi ..

US Company Produces Satellite Images of Chinese Military Blimp for First Time - ..

15 minutes ago
 Another Roadside Bomb Found After Attempt on Bulga ..

Another Roadside Bomb Found After Attempt on Bulgaria's Chief Prosecutor - Repor ..

13 minutes ago
 UN food agency resumes operations in strife-torn S ..

UN food agency resumes operations in strife-torn Sudan, as fighting continues

13 minutes ago
 JPMorgan buys First Republic after regulators seiz ..

JPMorgan buys First Republic after regulators seize control

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.