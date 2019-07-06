Several Houses Damaged in Southern California Due to Magnitude 7.1 Quake - Fire Department

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2019) A magnitude 7.1 earthquake that hit US southern California state earlier in the day caused damage to several houses in San Bernardino county, the local fire department said on Saturday.

The earthquake was registered at 03:19 a.m. GMT on Saturday.

"Homes shifted, foundation cracks, retaining walls down. One injury (minor) with firefighters treating patient. No unmet needs currently," San Bernardino County Fire District wrote on Twitter.

The Los Angeles International Airport authorities said that the tremor did not cause delays in flight schedule.

The Crisis Management Center of the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement later in the day that as many as 200,000 people were left without power in southern California due to the quake. Meanwhile, Los Angeles Times newspaper reported earlier, citing Edison electricity supply company, that about 2,000 people lost power.

At the same time, CNN pointed out, citing authorities of Kern County, that the earthquake led to a number of people were injured, and several fires broke out across the area.