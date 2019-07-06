UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Several Houses Damaged In Southern California Due To Magnitude 7.1 Quake - Fire Department

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 04:16 PM

Several Houses Damaged in Southern California Due to Magnitude 7.1 Quake - Fire Department

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake that hit US southern California state earlier in the day caused damage to several houses in San Bernardino county, the local fire department said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2019) A magnitude 7.1 earthquake that hit US southern California state earlier in the day caused damage to several houses in San Bernardino county, the local fire department said on Saturday.

The earthquake was registered at 03:19 a.m. GMT on Saturday.

"Homes shifted, foundation cracks, retaining walls down. One injury (minor) with firefighters treating patient. No unmet needs currently," San Bernardino County Fire District wrote on Twitter.

The Los Angeles International Airport authorities said that the tremor did not cause delays in flight schedule.

The Crisis Management Center of the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement later in the day that as many as 200,000 people were left without power in southern California due to the quake. Meanwhile, Los Angeles Times newspaper reported earlier, citing Edison electricity supply company, that about 2,000 people lost power.

At the same time, CNN pointed out, citing authorities of Kern County, that the earthquake led to a number of people were injured, and several fires broke out across the area.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Earthquake Electricity Russia Twitter Company Los Angeles Same San Bernardino Airport

Recent Stories

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish c ..

31 seconds ago

Thousands protest in Myanmar over toddler rape cas ..

32 seconds ago

Two drug pushers rounded up in Multan

34 seconds ago

PakU19 aims to make it 7-0 against South Africa on ..

35 seconds ago

TRA launches 5th edition of Innovation Camp

17 minutes ago

Islamabad police to improve information sharing me ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.