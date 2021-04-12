UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Several Hundred Business Owners Rally Against COVID-19 Lockdown In Rome

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 11:32 PM

Several Hundred Business Owners Rally Against COVID-19 Lockdown in Rome

Hundreds of demonstrators, some of whom identified as entrepreneurs and activists, gathered on Monday in central Rome, Italy, to protest against stringent lockdown measures, urging the government to ease COVID restrictions to prevent further financial losses and destruction to businesses

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) Hundreds of demonstrators, some of whom identified as entrepreneurs and activists, gathered on Monday in central Rome, Italy, to protest against stringent lockdown measures, urging the government to ease COVID restrictions to prevent further financial losses and destruction to businesses.

Since last week, several major Italian cities have been grappling with mass protests initiated by business owners who suffered financial losses due to COVID-19 restrictions.

After the April 6 protests outside the Italian parliament, which resulted in clashes with police, organizers called for a second gathering and promised to bring up to 20,000 supporters to Rome. The local police refused to authorize the rally.

A Rome police spokesperson explained to Sputnik that the square in front of the Montecitorio Palace, the seat of the lower house of the Italian parliament, cannot accommodate such a large number of people. According to the police, the area was already booked by other protesters in the same time slot.

As a result, the central quarter of the Italian capital around Montecitorio Palace and the government's Chigi Palace was cordoned off on Monday. Protesters moved to a nearby bus hub, chanting the slogan IoApro ("I will open") and holding banners saying "Fear of death makes us live," "We want to work," and "Hands off.

"

"Unfortunately, no wedding ceremonies have been held since the start of the lockdown. And the government doesn't help in any way. My store is out of business," the owner of a photo studio in Rome told Sputnik.

Another protester commented to Sputnik that he was only able to re-open his restaurant for only two weeks in October because of the restrictions.

"We came here to show our dissatisfaction in a legal and peaceful way. It's time to ease the restrictions since the virus has been spreading regardless of which places are open or closed," he said.

According to a Sputnik correspondent at the site, the majority of protesters arrived in Rome from Sicily and other southern regions of the country by bus and train. In total, about 500 people have gathered in the square at the time of reporting.

An hour after the start of the rally, some protesters approached the cordon to demand to be let in to the government buildings. During the standoff, someone launched firecrackers and several heavy objects into the ranks of law enforcement officers.

Despite this, the situation did not escalate and the rally continued peacefully as protesters waved Italian flags and chanted "Freedom!"

Related Topics

Protest Police Business Parliament Marriage Rome Same Italy SITE Hub April October From Government

Recent Stories

Protests erupt in different cities after detention ..

18 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders, peopl ..

21 minutes ago

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Moham ..

21 minutes ago

Stolen assets of developing countries must be retu ..

34 minutes ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates President, VP, ..

51 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Moha ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.