Several Hundred People Gather In Downtown Rome To Protest COVID-19 Passes

Wed 28th July 2021

Several Hundred People Gather in Downtown Rome to Protest COVID-19 Passes

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Another demonstration against COVID-19 passes drew several hundred people in the center of Rome on Tuesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The rally was organized by the IoApro movement, which became popular during last year's lockdown in Italy, and featured representatives of the sectors that fear they will suffer the most from health passes.

Journalists covering the demonstration were also caught in the crossfire, with the participants accusing them of corruption and chanting "We can no longer stand newspapers and tv."

On Saturday, protests against COVID-19 passes were held in 80 cities across Italy, with the most massive one in Milan and Rome, where several thousand people took to the streets. New rallies are scheduled for Wednesday, including in the Italian capital.

