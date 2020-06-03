UrduPoint.com
Several Hundred People Holding Anti-Racism Rally In London's Hyde Park

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 11:03 PM

Several hundred people gathered on Wednesday in Hyde Park in central London to protest racism and police brutality in solidarity with US protesters angry at the death of a black man at the hands of a police officer, a Sputnik correspondent reports from the scene

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) Several hundred people gathered on Wednesday in Hyde Park in central London to protest racism and police brutality in solidarity with US protesters angry at the death of a black man at the hands of a police officer, a Sputnik correspondent reports from the scene.

The protest is being held peacefully with its participants shouting out George Floyd's name and chanting "Black lives matter" and "No justice, no peace" slogans, according to the correspondent.

Police officers are monitoring order in the park, and new participants of the rally continue to arrive.

Later in the day, Chair of the UK National Police Chiefs' Council Martin Hewitt, Chief Executive of the College of Policing Mike Cunningham and President of the Police Superintendents' Association Paul Griffiths in a joint statement expressed support to the worldwide protests that have erupted following Floyd's death, at the same time urging protesters to continue observing restrictions still in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We know people want to make their voices heard. The right to lawful protest is key part of any democracy, which UK police uphold and facilitate. But coronavirus remains a deadly disease and there are still restrictions in place to prevent its spread, which include not gathering outside in groups of more than six people. So for whatever reason people want to come together, we ask that people continue to work with officers at this challenging time," the statement said.

On May 25, Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody after being detained. A video of the arrest posted online shows a white police officer pressing his knee onto Floyd's neck for nearly eight minutes as he laid on his stomach handcuffed, repeatedly saying that he could not breathe. The incident sparked nationwide protests against police brutality and racism, with many turning into riots.

