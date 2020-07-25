UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Several Hundred People Protested In Athens Against Turning Hagia Sophia Into Mosque

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 05:10 AM

Several Hundred People Protested in Athens Against Turning Hagia Sophia Into Mosque

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) Several hundred people have attended a demonstration in Athens to express protest against Turkey's decision to transform Istanbul's Hagia Sophia museum into a mosque.

According to organizers of the rally, more than 500 people took part in the demonstration on Friday, while police reported about only some 250 participants.

During the rally, its participants read a statement of Archbishop of Athens and All Greece Ieronymos II, who condemned the transformation of one of the most important symbols of the Orthodox Church into a mosque.

Earlier in July, Turkey's highest administrative court, the Council of State, annulled the 1934 decree converting Hagia Sophia into a museum, meaning it can now be used as a mosque. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan backed the move.

The decision has produced negative reactions across the globe, including among the Greeks who attach special historical significance to the monument.

On Friday, a Muslim prayer took place in Hagia Sophia for the first time since 1934.

Hagia Sophia was founded by Byzantine Emperor Justinian as a cathedral and was opened in December 537. The cathedral, considered the epitome of Byzantine architecture, was one of the world's largest buildings for over a thousand years. After the capture of Constantinople by the Ottomans and the fall of the Byzantine Empire in 1453, the cathedral was converted into a mosque, but since 1934, the building, by a decree of the founder of the Republic of Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, became a museum and was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Related Topics

Protest World Police Turkey Athens Istanbul Greece Tayyip Erdogan July December Prayer Mosque Church Muslim All Court

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler pardons 62 inmates ahead of Eid Al Adh ..

5 hours ago

England v West Indies 3rd Test scoreboard

5 hours ago

Bukhari thanks UAE-based Pakistanis for supporting ..

5 hours ago

Rights groups urge Palestinian Authority to free p ..

5 hours ago

Tighter mask rules, more tests as WHO warns of Eur ..

5 hours ago

UAE underlines need to balance health and economic ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.