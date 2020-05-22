(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Several hundred police officers will be on duty on Friday night in Berlin where a soccer derby between Hertha and Union Berlin will take place as part of the recently resumed Bundesliga, a spokesperson for the city police told Sputnik.

"The police will engage several hundreds officers to ensure security [during the match]," the spokesperson said.

Germany's top-tier football league, the Bundesliga, which had been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, resumed on May 16 and matches are currently held without fans on arenas. Given the fact that the restrictions on mass gatherings of more than 50 people are still in effect in Germany in the light of the pandemic, the police do not expect numerous violations of law this evening.

According to the spokesman, the police have not received the information on any planned meetings of fans or fan groups yet.

"We should not rule out that certain individuals will try to approach the stadium, especially for meeting teams' buses. Therefore, we are ready for spontaneous gatherings of several supporters of both clubs and we are in contact with clubs' authorized representatives for relations with fans," the spokesperson added.

In case of violations of the rules of social distancing, the police intend to point out to these violations and ask fans to leave the area. If necessary, the police will be issuing fines.