Several Hundred US Troops Depart Afghanistan, Will Be No Impact On Mission - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Several hundred US troops have left Afghanistan but their absence will not impact the evacuation mission on the ground, Defense Department Spokesperson John Kirby said in a statement.

"As we have made consistently clear, commanders on the ground are empowered to make any adjustments they see fit, when they see fit.

That includes changes to the footprint. To that end, we can confirm reports of the departure from Afghanistan of several hundred U.S. troops," Kirby said on Tuesday. "Their departure represents prudent and efficient force management. It will have no impact on the mission at hand."