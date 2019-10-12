UrduPoint.com
Several Hurt In Shooting In US Church

Umer Jamshaid 14 seconds ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 11:16 PM

Several hurt in shooting in US church

A gunman opened fire Saturday at a church holding a funeral in a small town in New Hampshire, injuring several people before being taken into custody, police said

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :A gunman opened fire Saturday at a church holding a funeral in a small town in New Hampshire, injuring several people before being taken into custody, police said.

A police official in the northeast state told AFP she did not know how many people were hurt or the motive of the shooting.

The attack happened at New England Pentacostal Church, a squat white building in the town of 15,000 in the far south of the largely rural state.

The police official said she did know how the shooter was taken into custody.

