Several IAEA Missions To Ukrainian Nuclear Facilities Will Start Next Week - IAEA Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will begin a series of missions to Ukraine's nuclear facilities next week to ensure that the situation there is under control, Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said on Friday.

The missions' goal is to continue joint work and make sure that numerous facilities of the Ukrainian nuclear industry are under control, Grossi said following a meeting with Russia's Rosatom chief, Alexey Likhachev, in the city of Kaliningrad, as quoted by the Russian agency.

The international watchdog's head said that in general, the situation at these facilities is under control, but there are things that require clarification. The agency will work to clarify the situation and assess it, he added.

